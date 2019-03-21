Baltimore man charged in string of robberies in Harford, Baltimore counties

A Baltimore man was indicted Wednesday in a string of robberies of banks and liquor stores that included Harford Bank on Main Street in Bel Air in October.

Anthony Eugene Wiggins, 40, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on charges of robbing five banks and five liquor stores between Sept. 24 and Nov. 15, according to a news release. Wiggins’ initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore has not yet been scheduled and he is detained on related state charges.

The 16-count indictment alleges that Wiggins robbed five banks between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, including two banks in Baltimore, and one each in White Marsh, Arbutus andBel Air.

Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 15, 2018, Wiggins allegedly robbed four liquor stores in Dundalk, Middle River and Baltimore, according to the indictment.

Wiggins allegedly discharged a firearm in two of those robberies, in Dundalk on Nov. 2 and in Baltimore on Nov. 13, and brandished a firearm in the other three.

He allegedly tried to rob a fifth liquor store, in Dundalk, on Nov. 15.

If convicted, Wiggins faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each of five counts of bank robbery and for each of six counts of interference or attempted interference with commerce by violence; and a maximum of life in prison for each of three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and for each of two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Wiggins allegedly robbed Harford Bank, at 505 S. Main St. in Bel Air, around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18.

He was in the bank branch for a matter of seconds, demanded money from the tellers and left with an “undisclosed amount of money,” Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said following the robbery. The suspect then fled on foot toward the nearby Homestead Village neighborhood.

The same bank had been robbed six weeks earlier, on Sept. 5. Moore said Thursday the September robbery investigation is still open.

“We think they are totally unrelated,” Moore said. “There are no similarities between the two.”