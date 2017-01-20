Harford at the inauguration

Courtesy of Sen. Wayne Norman / Provided photo

Spectators gather in front of the Capitol prior to the swearing in of President Donald Trump Friday. Of Trump's speech, Harford County State Sen. Wayne Norman said: "It was from the heart and it was awesome. He was speaking for all Americans and not just for everybody who voted for him. It was funny as soon as he got sworn in and it started to rain and everybody says maybe it's a cleansing rain."