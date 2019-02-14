Three Harford school board members, one HCC trustee appointed

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed three new members to the Harford County Board of Education and one new member to the Harford Community College Board of Trustees.

Joyce Herold, Roy Phillips and Patrice Ricciardi were named to the school board and Christopher Payne as an HCC trustee.

“I accepted my appointment to serve on the Board of Education of Harford County because I am a Harford County public school parent who has both personal and professional interests in the development and implementation of educational policies that ensure the overwhelming success of our students,” Herold said in an email. “I am serving because I care and my professional experience in public education and as a business owner in Harford County have equipped me to serve on this board.

“I hope to be part of a strong, unified board that is committed to moving Harford County forward through education.”

Herold is an active volunteer and PTA participant. She is the vice president of True Life Wellness LLC, a community health organization and parent company of Maryland Spine Institute (MSI), which she and her husband founded in 2007.

She also serves as academic program manager at Towson University, where she oversees academic program development and helps transfer students make successful transitions.

Phillips, part of the endocrinology practice at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, said he has always been interested in education at the primary and higher education levels.

He has talked with many of his patients — teachers, principals, guidance counselors — over the years and thought he’d like to get more involved.

Phillips’ wife died last year, giving him more time.

He said he brings the perspective of someone not formally involved in education.

“Most board members have had something to do with education, PTA, retired teachers, administrators,” Phillips said. “I’m looking at it from the outside.”

In 1982, Phillips became the county’s first endocrinologist and after a solo practice, joined in development of Harford Primary Care LLC. He joined UCMC after 28 years in private practice.

Phillips also served as physician adviser for quality assurance and utilization review for 15 years at Fallston General Hospital. He sat on the Harford County Health Planning Commission which reviewed initial plans for both Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and Lorien Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Facility. He spent 13 years as volunteer team physician for C. Milton Wright football from 1982 to 1995.

The director of business development at Freedom Federal Credit Union, Ricciardi is responsible for developing strategic business partnerships, which enable their employee groups to enjoy the benefits of the credit union.

“My involvement in the business community will be a plus,” she said.

She’s long been involved in education.

“I have a passion for education, for really trying to do what I can to improve education for our students,” Ricciardi said. “I’m a strong public school advocate.”

Ricciardi serves on the Harford County Public Schools Citizens Advisory for Career and Technology Education, acting as chair for the past four years. She served as a PTA president in Baltimore County and was instrumental in the renovation of Carroll Manor Elementary School and the upgrade of the science labs at Dulaney High School.

She has served on the Maryland State Department of Education Parent Advisory Council for Education, participates annually with the culminating assemblies for the HCPS Patriot Program and is a regular volunteer across the school system, contributing to financial literacy education in the classroom.

Herold, Phillips and Ricciardi will be sworn in for four-year terms at the school board’s July 15 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the A.A. Roberty Building Board Room, 102 S. Hickory Ave. The six elected members of the hybrid board and student representative Christian Walker, who will be a senior next year at C. Milton Wright High School, will also be sworn in that day.

Those six members elected Nov. 6 are Jansen Robinson, representing the Edgewood/Joppatowne area; David Bauer, from the Fallston area; Kathryn Carmello, representing the Bel Air area; Tamera Rush, representing the northern Harford area; Rachel Gauthier, representing the Abingdon/Aberdeen/Fountain Green area; and Sonja Karwacki, representing the Havre de Grace area.

Payne was sworn in to the nine-member HCC Board of Trustees on Feb. 4 and attended his first meeting on Tuesday. He will serve out the remaining term of Joyce Price-Jones, until June 30, 2021, after which he will be eligible for a full five-year term.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to lend my experience and expertise,” Payne, who has worked for Northrup-Grumman since 2004, said.

He has been an electrical engineer in the defense industry for 20 years and is a strong STEM advocate. He’s been speaking to students in Harford’s schools as part of Northrop Grumman’s Discover Engineering program since 2005 and participating in STEM and Beyond events at middle and high schools throughout Harford County.

“I bring a different perspective on how to leverage that and enhance what HCC offers,” Payne said.

The married father of three children lives in Joppa.

