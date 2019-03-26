Harford All-State band, chorus, orchestra students honored by school board

Thirty Harford high school students were part of the Maryland All-State bands, orchestras or choruses this year.

They were among the students selected from the 7,000 who audition every year for one of the musical groups sponsored by the Maryland Music Educators Association, and they were recognized Monday night by the Harford County Board of Education.

Superintendent Sean Bulson acknowledged the musicians during his comments during the meeting.

“I spent four years in high school in band and I never got anywhere near all state because my talent just did not match that level,” Bulson said. “But I do know what it takes. I had lots of friends go that way and I know the commitment that was necessary for those students who we saw tonight.”

Bulson said after the meeting he played percussion.

To be selected for one of the All-State groups, students take part in a rigorous and competitive audition where their musicianship skills are judged by experts in their field, according to Eric Davis, the Harford County Public Schools Chief of Administration.

“Those selected represent the best among Maryland’s middle and high school student musicians,” Davis said as he introduced the singers and instrumentalists.

Harford students selected for the Maryland All-State Senior Mixed Chorus were Dominick Adeyemi, Edgewood High School; Kayleigh Gallagher, North Harford High School; Kaiya Grayson, Harford Technical High School; Anna Grubbs, Fallston High School; Maxfield Henkel, North Harford High School; Evan Malloy, Patterson Mill High School; Adam Parks, Fallston High School; Matthew Trulli, Edgewood High School; and Makaila Elmore, alternate, Aberdeen High School.

Harford members of the Maryland All-State Senior Treble Chorus include Valerie Fuqua, Harford Technical High School; Leah Getz, Edgewood High School; Roxie Landbeck, Aberdeen High School; Abigail Pedini, Fallston High School; Mary Pohlenz, Bel Air High School; and Laura Vanderbeek, Fallston High School.

Selected from Harford for the Maryland All-State Senior Orchestra were Cade Mullen, C. Milton Wright High School; Keiko Myers, Fallston High School; and Andrew Steinberg, Bel Air High School.

Representing Harford in the Maryland All-State Jazz Ensemble were Nathan Hott, Bel Air High School; Nicholas Leasure, Bel Air High School; and Andrew Steinberg, Bel Air High School.

Harford members of the Maryland All-State Junior Choir are Pablo Cano, Fallston Middle School; Meredith Clark, C. Milton Wright High School; Layla Giordano, C. Milton Wright High School; Wyatt Kipp, Aberdeen High School; Ellie Myers, Fallston Middle School; and Ethan di Targiani, alternate, Aberdeen High School.

Chosen for the National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Honor Choir were Roxie Landbeck, Aberdeen High School; and Adam Parks, Fallston High School. Landbeck was also chosen for the National Association for Music Education All-National Honor Choir.

TOY nominees

The school board also recognized the top five finalists for Harford Teacher of the Year, who will be selected April 3 at the 25th annual Teacher of the Year banquet.

The top five finalists are Rebecca Martinek, North Harford Middle School; Paige Milanoski, Havre de Grace High School; Kristie Smith, Edgewood Middle School; Kathleen Thompson, Ring Factory/Joppatowne Elementary Schools; and Dawn Zipay, Ring Factory Elementary School.

CASH Campaign

Daniel Zubrowski of Havre de Grace Elementary School was honored by the school board Monday for his selection as Outstanding Teacher in Elementary School in the Financial Education and Capability Awards Program, which highlights the dedication of public school teachers and community champions who deliver financial education.

Social Studies Awards

Patrick Spicer, the school system’s lawyer, and George Toepfer, supervisor of social studies for the school system, were recognized by the board for their honors from the Middle States Council for the Social Studies.

Spicer was selected by the board of directors for the Daniel Roselle award, presented to the keynote speaker at the Middle States Council’s annual conference in recognition of significant contributions to the field of social studies.

Toepfer received the Distinguished Service Award, given to a community member whose career and/or contributions have supported and advanced social studies education.

