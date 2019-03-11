Five-vehicle crash in Harford County closes Route 24 Monday morning

Route 24 near Bel Air is closed at Ring Factory Road as Maryland State Police investigate a serious accident Monday morning.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of southbound Route 24 at West Ring Factory Road, according to Sgt. Anthony Dudek of the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack.

“There are serious injuries at this point,” Dudek said.

According to Harford Fire & EMS Association, the incident involves “a serious vehicle collision with fire and entrapment. Four EMS units requested at this time. Aviation enroute.”

There were other accidents in Harford County Monday morning, tying up roads:

According to Harford Fire Blog, Route 165 in Street is closed at Fawn Grove Road, where a tanker has overturned and is leaking.

All lanes are blocked and hazmat has been requested.

And in Fallston, the intersection of Route 152 and Pleasantville Road is closed because of an accident with injuries, according to Harford Fire Blog.