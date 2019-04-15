Harford executive plans $10.7 million increase in school funding as part of $903.1 million county budget for FY2020

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman plans a $10.7 million increase in operations funding for Harford County Public Schools next year, part of a $903.1 million total county budget he unveiled Monday morning.

“This is our first budget in the second term, and we continue to set record levels of funding for education and public safety,” Glassman said as he provided an overview of the budget to Aegis staff Monday at the county administration building in Bel Air.

The county executive, who was elected to a second four-year term last November, said his administration is “still holding the line on taxes,” with no increase planned for next year.

Glassman’s fiscal 2020 budget, which must be approved by the County Council, includes $256.4 million for the public schools. The $10.7 million increase in local funding over the current year, coupled with an anticipated $6.2 million increase in funding from the state, should exceed the $15 million increase sought by the Harford County Board of Education in its budget request for next year.

School officials have stated HCPS could cut close to 200 instructional and administrative positions as it works to balance next year’s operating budget, and parents, teachers, students, administrators and school system supporters have made multiple pleas of the county executive and County Council to fully fund the budget request.

Glassman noted that the total increase could exceed $20 million if school officials seek $3.4 million in grant funds available through the state’s Kirwan Commission thanks to the proposed increase in local funds — the Maryland General Assembly approved earlier this month a bill to provide more than $850 million in extra funds to public schools across the state over two years.

“That state money is really helping us this year,” Glassman said. “I’m appreciative of it.”

He said Harford County is “right in the middle of the pack” statewide when it comes to local funding for public schools, and local funding for HCPS compares to state funding at a rate of 2 to 1 — Glassman noted that rate has decreased from 4 to 1.

“I think, over time, I’d like the state to be an equal partner with us on school funding,” he said.

This article will be updated.

Read more from The Aegis. »