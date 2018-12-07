Harford Sheriff: Security cameras indicate young girl was directed to steal packages in Bel Air

Harford County Sheriff’s Office has released security camera video showing a young girl removing packages from a porch in Bel Air — and officials say they believe the youngster was being directed by others to steal the items.

“It’s obvious there is an adult behind the scenes controlling that child’s actions, introducing that child to a criminal lifestyle, and it’s so disappointing,” Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

“It’s heart-breaking enough to know that people to turn to a life of crime, but when you see them raising their children into a life of crime, there are some serious issues with our society,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office released the video Friday and made an appeal asking residents to be mindful when sending packages to their homes.

The Sheriff’s Office said the video was taken around noon Sunday by a security camera at a house in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office states: “Watch as this young girl, no older than 8, runs into a yard, looks back to get directions, then steals a package from a porch! Who uses a child in this manner?! … [I]t’s hard to believe that a Grinch decided to use Cindy Lou Who this year to steal packages!”

Anyone who may have information about Sunday’s incident is asked to call Deputy Matthew Turner, 310-616-1717.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be aware of their surroundings, look for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and have packages delivered to safe and secure places, when possible. And if they see something suspicious, report it to law enforcement.

In another case, the Sheriff’s Office arrested a Baltimore woman this week after the alleged theft of a package off a porch in Joppa.

Officials said that on his way to the 300 block of Roxbury Court for a theft of a package Tuesday, a deputy saw a car matching a suspect’s vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

Roslyn Amina Nieves, 27, of Baltimore, was apprehended and charged with theft and other offenses, including traffic citations, the sheriff’s office said.

After the arrest, the numerous packages intended for houses in the Joppa area were recovered, officials said.

No contact information for Nieves was available, and no attorney for her is listed in online records.

Anyone in the Joppa area who believes they have had a package stolen recently is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717.

“We’d like to remind you to be vigilant of your surroundings this holiday season, and be wary of where you have packages delivered. If you are able to have it delivered to a secure location, or pick up in the store, we would encourage you to do so,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

