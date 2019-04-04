Aberdeen Proving Ground commander Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor will depart for new assignment in June

The senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground will leave the Harford County Army post in June for a new assignment with U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

The Army has not yet announced who will succeed Maj. Gen. Randy S. Taylor, who has led APG since April 13, 2017, but that announcement is expected in the coming weeks, and a change-of-command ceremony should happen in late June, Philip Molter, a spokesperson for APG, wrote in an email Thursday.

Taylor was not immediately available for comment.

Taylor will serve as chief of staff for the Strategic Command, one of 10 Defense Department “unified commands” that brings Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps assets, as well as civilian workers, together to deter nuclear and other forms of “strategic attack” against the U.S. and its allies, according to the command website.

“USSTRATCOM combines the synergy of the U.S. legacy nuclear command and control mission with responsibility for space operations, global strike, and global missile defense,” according to the website. “This dynamic command gives national leadership a unified resource for greater understanding of specific threats around the world and the means to respond to those threats rapidly.”

Commanding generals at APG typically serve 18 to 24 months. Molter noted the Harford County Council sent a request to the Secretary of the Army last year seeking an extension of Taylor’s term, stating that “our office is aware of the letter, but have received no notification of any response.”

Molter said the Army assigns its generals in accordance with DOD “national security priorities.”

“For over two decades, China and Russia have actively sought to exploit perceived U.S. vulnerabilities and are directly challenging the U.S. in areas of long-held strength,” Molter stated.

He noted the Strategic Command is focusing on its current duties of modernizing the nation’s nuclear command, control and communications, or NC3, and that Taylor’s “unique experiences align with this critical NC3 capability modernization.”

Taylor is the head of the Army’s Communications-Electronics Command, or CECOM, at APG, as well as senior commander of the post, which has more than 20,000 soldiers, civilian DOD employees and contractors and is the largest employer in Harford County.

Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette mentioned Taylor’s upcoming departure during a town commissioners’ meeting Monday evening, as she reported attending a “birthday soiree” for the general March 21.

She said town officials “feel pretty sure” Taylor will move back to Harford County following his retirement from the military.

“We’re all looking forward to having him come back — that’s not definite, but we have hints of that,” Burdette said.

