West MacPhail Road shut down; BGE on scene of gas leak at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air

Workers are repairing a gas line break that occurred Tuesday morning at the entrance to a parking lot at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

The gas line break, which happened as a contractor was widening the entrance to Lot M along West MacPhail Road, meant MacPhail could be closed between the south side entrance to the hospital and South Tollgate Road as late as 10 p.m., said Rick Davis, deputy chief of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company.

MacPhail Road was blocked, just past the entrance at Upper Chesapeake Drive, by a line of orange cones, a Bel Air fire truck and a hospital security vehicle around mid-day.

BGE workers were at the site of the gas line break a short distance to the west. A steady noise, like that of a loud idling engine, could be heard — Davis said that was the sound of natural gas coming out.

The fire company was alerted to the break in the 4-inch high-pressure line at 9:39 a.m., Davis said around noon. He estimated firefighters would be on the scene for another two to three hours.

No one was injured because of the gas line break, but the hospital boilers had to be shut down because of the low gas pressure.

Hospital officials switched to alternate fuels to ensure the heat remained on and operations were not disrupted, according to Davis and hospital staff at the scene.

“They’re in good shape,” Davis said.