Gas leak shuts Bel Air streets

Harford County firefighters and BGE crews are on the scene of a reported natural gas leak on Gateshead Drive in Bel Air.

The road will be shut down for at least another three to four hours, according to a tweet at 1:26 p.m. from Harford Fire and EMS officials. Harford County Public Schools officials have been notified that the closure will impact dismissal with school buses and other student transportation affected.

Gateshead as well as Ipswich Drive off of Vale Road will not be accessible, according to fire officials.

No other information was readily available and responders on the scene directed all inquiries to public information officials with the Harford County fire service and BGE.

This story will be updated.