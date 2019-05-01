Harford shops ready for Free Comic Book Day

Harford County’s two comic book shops are eagerly preparing for their biggest day of the year.

KC’s Comics in Fallston and Collectors Corner in Bel Air will both participate in Saturday’s Free Comic Book Day.

Ian Raistrick, a Conowingo resident and owner of KC’s Comics on Belair Road, said the store has been participating in the event since its inception 18 years ago, and it’s always a big business day for the shop.

“Our biggest day of the year in terms of people and money,” Raistrick said.

But Free Comic Book Day is about much more than sales, said Randy Myers, the owner of three Collectors Corner stores including the Bel Air Outpost.

“The goal is really to make more people aware comic books are still around, to introduce new readers and to get past readers coming back to it,” Myers said. “Comic culture is huge right now, but that doesn’t always translate into people reading comic books.”

Free Comic Book Day, held the first Saturday of every May since 2002, was started by Hunt Valley-based Diamond Comic Distributors. The company works with comic book publishers each year to provide millions of free comics that are shipped out to local comic shops for distribution.

This year, the company estimates it has just over 2,200 local comic shops across the country participating, and is set to distribute 5.2 million comics.

“At its core, [Free Comic Book Day] kind of functions as an outreach event for local comic book shops, local businesses, to promote to people that, ‘Hey, local comic shops are still a thing, they’re still around,’” said Ashton Greenwood, a spokeswoman for Diamond.

“Fifty-nine percent [of surveyed shop owners] said it was their highest sale day of the year,” she said.

More than 50 books have been offered for shops to purchase from distributors for the free comic day event ranging from those aimed at younger readers, such as “Blastosaurus” or “Dear Justice League” and those for more mature audiences, such as the 50th anniversary of “Vampirella” or the “Deadly Class” one-shot. Raistrick said KC’s will carry about 30 of the titles; Collectors Corner will carry all 51.

Free comics this year will also feature some well-known favorites from both print and the big screen, such as Spider-man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars and, of course, Marvel’s Avengers.

“The Avengers free book will probably be the most popular because the movie just came out,” said Raistrick, who just saw the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” himself on Monday.

While not technically a free comic, Raistrick does expect a special 25-cent book “DC’s Year of the Villain,” which the publisher released Wednesday to coincide with Free Comic Book Day, to be popular with visitors to the store this weekend. “It’s setting up a lot of the new DC stuff that’s coming in the next six to eight months,” he said.

Myers said he also expects “Spider-man” free book to be popular, since it ties into a story in the monthly series.

Collectors Corner Bel Air Outpost, located on N. Main St. in downtown Bel Air, will be participating in its sixth Free Comic Book Day. In addition to each customer being able to choose five comics from the designated Free Comic Book Day titles, all customers will also be able to get 20 free additional back issues of certain comics. Free pizza and a chance to meet Nick Davis, the creator of “A Teddy Bear Tale,” will be offered at the Bel Air store.

“We try to make it a big community event,” Myers said. “For me, the biggest deal is getting all of the families out, a range of all ages, seeing the little ones to Mom and Dad and everyone in between.”

Collectors Corner will be offering similar deals, more creator meetings and other giveaways at its headquarters on Harford Road in Parkville, as well as its Charles Street location in Baltimore, he said.

In addition to the promoted Free Comic Book Day books, Raistrick said he’ll have a few older free comics from past years as well as some free posters and other giveaways.

KC’s, which opened in 1993, also uses the allure of free comics to coincide with its once-a-year anniversary sale. “Most of the stuff in the store will be on sale [Saturday],” Raistrick said.

Whether a comic enthusiast or someone new to the medium, Free Comic Book Day is an excellent time to check out your local comic store, local shop owners said.

“If you’ve never picked up a comic before, this is a good time to do it,” Raistrick said. “Grab a couple things and see what you like.”

Myers expects it to be a busy day at all three of his shops. The Bel Air and Parkville locations open at 9 a.m., and the Baltimore store at 11 a.m., and he expects crowds to be waiting for the doors to open at all three Saturday morning.

Raistrick said he’ll often have a few people waiting outside for KC’s to open at 11 a.m. on Free Comic Book Day, but he has plenty of free comics, so customers don’t need to rush.

“You can wait to come in until later, we’ll still have all the free stuff,” he said. “I’ll be open till 5 [p.m.] or until people stop coming in.”

For more information about Free Comic Book Day, visit freecomicbookday.com.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this article.