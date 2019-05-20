House destroyed, dog dies in Heaps Road fire

The cause of a Saturday night fire that destroyed a half-million dollar home on Heaps Road in Street is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

It took roughly 40 firefighters from the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company approximately a half-hour to control the blaze in the 1300 block of Heaps Road, reported by passerby around 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

The one-story, single-family house was considered a total loss and the family’s dog perished in the fire, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No other injuries were reported. The owners were not home at the time, and are now being assisted by family, the fire marshal said.

In addition to the loss of the home, approximately $250,000 in contents was lost.

The fire’s cause and area of origin remain under investigation. Smoke alarms were present and activated, according to the fire marshal.