Abingdon man, 54, died in motorcycle crash Saturday about 2 miles from his home

Police are investigating a Saturday morning motorcycle crash in Abingdon that left one man dead.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Abingdon Road and Windy Laurel Drive in Abingdon at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the agency.

Stephen Kenneth Block, 54, of Olde Woodland Way in Abingdon, was driving a 2007 Harley MC motorcycle east on Abingdon Road, when a silver minivan traveling west on Abingdon Road turned in front of the motorcycle onto Windy Laurel Drive, based on information gathered at the scene, police said. To avoid a collision, Block laid down his motorcycle on the roadway.

Block, the only person on the motorcycle, was taken by medics from Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, 443-409-3324.