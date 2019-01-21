Perchance to dream: A day of fairy tales and superheroes at Bel Air library

It was a day to dream.

Children and adults alike were able to transform from their daily routines into a fairy tale or become their favorite superhero on Friday.

More than 750 attended Harford County Public Library's 3rd Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival at the Bel Air Library. The day featured STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities.

It was also a chance to see the library's advanced technology offerings, including Virtual Reality HTC Vive, Quiver Augmented Reality coloring pages and green screen photo opportunities.

Princesses and superheroes were greeted by the library's first interactive robot with voice recognition, Meccanoid. Community leaders shared their favorite picture books during celebrity story time.

Among the readers were County Executive Barry Glassman, Sheriff Jeff Gahler, Aberdeen Proving Ground Commander Major General Randy Taylor, Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson, state Sen. Jason Gallion, stated delegates Kathy Szeliga and Susan McComas and Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette.

Festival participants made superhero masks and logos, prince and princess crowns and fairy wands. Children were able to take on the superhero obstacle course, pariticpate in a scavenger hunt and pin the star on Captain America's shield. There were multiple dance parties.