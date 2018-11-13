Harford County Education Foundation honors 28 educators

Twenty-eight teachers were recently recognized as Everyday Heroes by the Harford County Education Foundation at the annual Tools for Schools Breakfast Gala. The event brought more than 170 community leaders and educators together in support of the Education Foundation’s programs to equip children with the resources and supplies necessary for success.

The Everyday Heroes Award recognizes the outstanding educators of Harford County Public Schools, especially those who go above and beyond to make learning rewarding and engaging. Each honoree was presented with a framed certificate, an Everyday Heroes Engraved Pencil Award and a special gift, compliments of Saxon’s Diamond Centers.

Education Foundation officials offered congratulations to all of the Everyday Heroes:

Josh Rupert, Aberdeen High; Tangia Streete Allen, Aberdeen Middle; Anna Szot, Abingdon Elementary; Tamara Stewart, Bakerfield Elementary; Kristen Travers, Bel Air Elementary; Patti Bales, Bel Air Middle; Michelle Carson, C. Milton Wright High; Sherry Thier, Church Creek Elementary; Michele Spencer, Churchville Elementary; Michelle Williamson, Deerfield Elementary; Danielle Strange, Edgewood High; Tracy Goergens, Edgewood Middle; Stacey Scarff, Fallston Middle; Stacey Sewell, Forest Hill Elementary; Karen Murphy, Fountain Green Elementary; Jennifer Delinski, George D. Lisby Elementary at Hillsdale; Susan Andrews, Havre de Grace High; Erica Kelly, Joppatowne High; Tara Sample, Magnolia Elementary; Karen Gonzalez, Magnolia Middle; Carla Kruzic, North Harford Elementary; Michael James, North Harford High; Erin Wyatt, North Harford Middle; Creighton Leizear, Prospect Mill Elementary; Melissa Brooks, Ring Factory Elementary; Suzette Attah, Alternative Education Program; Sarah Adams, William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary; and Robin Leigey, William S. James Elementary.

Chelsea Davies, Title 1 teacher specialist at Bakerfield Elementary School, shared with the event guests an innovative program highlighting extraordinary strategies in our schools to engage students and families. Through a Classroom Innovation Grant awarded by Harford County Education Foundation, Davies was allowed, with a small group of dads, to organize the first Million Father March at Bakerfield Elementary School. Through their efforts, over 175 men walked alongside the students on their first day of school. Davies called it an “inspiring moment with parents, grandparents and community members, including representation from the Education Foundation, as we move forward with building male involvement at Bakerfield Elementary School.”

Davies has been selected as one of the three Maryland finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. They are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science teaching.

Claudine Adams, CEO of Bravura Information Technology Systems Inc., a minority, women- owned defense contractor, was the Signature Sponsor of the Breakfast Gala. Ms. Adams spoke to the group and encouraged everyone to stay committed to fostering excellence in learning by pledging support to Harford County Education Foundation.

Other top sponsors were Oak Contracting, LLC, Booz Allen Hamilton, Carefirst BlueCross BlueShield, Harford Mutual Insurance Company, Wegmans, Jones Junction, Gant Global Services, and Harford County Government.

Performances by Aberdeen High School Dance Company led by Caroline Brazil, Dance Teacher, and student run Aberdeen High School Vocal Ensemble, managed by Charles Braungard, Vocal Music Teacher, earned massive applause from the crowd. Special guest speakers included Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Schools, and Joseph Voskuhl, President of the Board of Education.

The Breakfast Gala culminated in a phenomenal display of community support when each sponsor was brought to the stage to showcase their commitment to Harford County education. Sponsors held up photos of students as a symbol and demonstration of their support.

