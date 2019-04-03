Resolution to expand Edgewood/Joppa Enterprise Zone draws scrutiny over inclusion of Abingdon Business Park property

A proposed resolution to expand the boundaries of Harford County’s Edgewood/Joppa Enterprise Zone, which would include property near the I-95/Route 24 interchange slated for a controversial warehouse development, came under scrutiny from members of the County Council and the public during a hearing Tuesday evening.

The council did not take action on Resolution 007-19, but Council President Patrick Vincenti said that will happen at the body’s next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, according to the Harford County website.

The Edgewood/Joppa Enterprise Zone, established in 1995, currently encompasses 3,946 acres in southwestern Harford between I-95 and the Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground.

The Aberdeen/Havre de Grace Enterprise Zone comprises 9,720 acres in and around those two municipalities, according to the county website.

Developers can apply to the county for tax credits if their projects within enterprise zones involve capital investment and creating new jobs. Projects in the Edgewood/Joppa zone must show at least $100,000 investment and at least five new jobs created, Leonard Parrish, director of the Office of Community and Economic Development, told the council.

The resolution, if approved, would add six parcels totaling 337 acres to the enterprise zone — most of those parcels are in the same area between Van Bibber Road and Abingdon Road slated for the controversial Abingdon Business Park, with more than 2 million square feet of proposed warehouse space.

Parrish said the county can submit amendments to expand enterprise zones for state approval twice a year, either April 15 or Oct. 15, and the county plans to submit by April 15.

Parrish emphasized, after displaying a map showing the new parcels for the zone, that “any particular project should be separated out of this discussion” and that Tuesday’s hearing was simply about expanding the borders of the enterprise zone. He did not mention Abingdon Business Park by name.

“We are in no way trying to circumvent any approval process for land development,” he said. “[We are] simply putting the tools in place to use as economic development incentives when a project does choose [to seek them].”

Angela Rose, president and CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, expressed her organization’s support for the legislation.

“The current enterprise zones have proven beneficial to both business interests and residents in those areas and encouraged the expansion and renovation of many businesses located in those areas,” she said.

Council members asked a number of questions about the process of expanding enterprise zones and did bring up the Abingdon Business Park. That project is currently going through county and state approval processes, and it has been the subject of a community input meeting hosted by the developer and a hearing before the county’s Development Advisory Committee.

There was a strong outcry at both of those meetings from neighbors expressing concerns about heavy truck traffic on I-95 and the local highways, environmental degradation to the existing woods and wetlands, as well as noise and light from warehouses in close proximity to residential communities.

A handful of people expressed those same concerns Tuesday evening, and they asked the council to vote against the resolution.

“When progress comes at the expense of other human beings, this alleged progress simply does not outweigh the problems that it’s going to bring,” said the Rev. John “Jack” Ward, pastor of St. Francis de Sales church, which is off of Abingdon Road near the business park site, and The Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood.

Read more from The Aegis. »