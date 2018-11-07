Harford votes for Hogan, Harris, other Republicans

Harford County again went big for Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday and voted for many, but not all, Republicans on the statewide ballot.

Hogan beat Democratic challenger Ben Jealous in Harford County 77.61 percent to 21.23 percent, with Hogan getting 82,460 votes and Jealous getting 22,560. Four years ago, Hogan received 69,986 votes, which was 76.52 percent of that race.

Republican Craig Wolf won Harford County, 59 percent to 41 percent, over incumbent Democratic Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. Frosh won statewide.

Republican Tony Campbell won in Harford, 52 percent to 41 percent, over Sen. Ben Cardin, incumbent Democrat. Cardin was reelected.

In somewhat of a surprise, incumbent Democrat Peter Franchot received the most votes in the state comptroller’s race in Harford with 56 percent of the vote over Republican challenger Anjali Reed Phukan with 44 percent of the vote. Four years ago, Franchot didn’t win Harford County, finishing with 48.79 percent of the vote behind Republican William Campbell with 51.11 percent of the vote.

For Congress from the First District, incumbent Republican Andy Harris easily won Harford County with 65 percent to 33 percent for Jesse Colvin, the Democratic challenger. Harris was easily reelected.

For Congress from the Second District, incumbent Democrat A.A. Dutch Ruppersberger received 58 percent of the vote in Harford to 38 percent for Republican challenger Liz Matory. Rupperberger was reelected.

In the state legislative races, Sen. J.B. Jennings, an incumbent Republican representing District 7, won Harford County with 70 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Donna Hines with 30 percent of the vote and was easily reelected.

With 90 of 93 precincts counted, Sen. Bob Cassilly, incumbent Republican from District 34, was leading Democratic challenger Mary-Dulany James, who has been a state legislator, with his 23,557 votes to her 23,158 votes.

For State Senate from District 35, Republican Jason Gallion was elected with 72 percent of the vote over runner-up Frank Esposito with 16 percent of the vote. Gallion was elected to the seat formerly held by the late Sen. Wayne Norman, who died in office during the 2018 legislative session.

For House of Delegates from District 7, incumbents Kathy Szeliga and Rick Impallaria and newcomer Lauren Arikan, all Republicans, carried Harford County for the three seats.

For House of Delegates from District 34A, incumbent Democrat Mary Ann Lisanti was the leading vote-getter with 12,970 votes and Democratic challenger Steve Johnson was second with 11,353 votes in the race for two seats. Republican incumbent Glen Glass trailed with 11,328 votes followed by Republican challenger J.D. Russell with 9,259 votes.

For House of Delegates from District 34B, incumbent Republican Susan K. McComas was reelected with 12,025 votes to 6,358 for Democratic challenger Jeff Dinger.

For House of Delegates from District 35B, incumbent Republicans Andrew Cassilly with 20,288 votes and Teresa Reilly with 13,723 votes led the way for the two contested seats. Ronnie Teitler Davis, the Democratic challenger, was third with 7,311 votes.