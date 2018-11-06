Harford County again votes (mostly) Republican

Republicans swept all the key races in Harford County Tuesday, winning the county executive, county council president, the county council, the sheriff and state’s attorney’s races.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler easily won reelection as the leading vote-getters, with Glassman receiving 67.79 percent of the vote in his race with 71,496 votes and Gahler receiving 71,141 votes that was 68.64 percent of the vote in his race.

“We’re just thankful that the voters of Harford County gave me a chance to do four more years,” Glassman said while at his campaign headquarters in downtown Bel Air Tuesday night.

Plans for his second and final term — the Harford County executive is limited to two four-year terms — include continued improvement of the county’s financial picture, improved funding for education and public safety, plus the development of the Advanced Manufacturing, Materials and Processes center in Aberdeen and the opening of the Harford County Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Bel Air.

“We’re excited,” Glassman said. “I think there’s a lot more work to do, and we look forward to moving the county forward.”

In one of the more closely watched races in Harford County, Diane Adkins-Tobin with 49,100 votes and Paul W. Ishak with 45,397 votes were elected Circuit Court judges. Sitting Judge Lawrence F. Kreis Jr., who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the bench last year, was third with 34,921 and Thomas Ashwell was fourth with 22,398 votes.

Andre Johnson became the first Edgewood resident elected to the Harford County Council and its only Democrat for the next four years. He was elected from District A, representing Edgewood, Joppa and one Abingdon precinct.

Patrick Vincenti, serving on the Harford County Council, won 63 percent of the vote and was elected president of the County Council President to succeed the retiring Coach Dick Slutzky.

Republicans Joe Woods from District B, representing Fallston; Chad Shrodes, from District D, representing North Harford; and Curtis Beulah, from District F, representing Abingdon and Havre de Grace, were all reelected to the Harford County Council.

Republican Robert S. Wagner, who has been out of office for the past 12 years, but was previously elected County Council president and to the County Council from District E, representing Aberdeen and Churchville, was easily returned to that same district seat despite his long absence from politics.

Republican newcomer Tony “G” Giangiordano was elected to the County Council from District C, the greater Bel Air area, replacing the retiring Capt. Jim McMahan.

Republicans James Reilly, the incumbent Clerk of the Circuit Court, and Derek K. Hopkins, the incumbent Register of Wills, were easily re-elected.

Republican Albert Peisinger won 64 percent of the vote and a four-year term as Harford County State’s Attorney, replacing the retiring Joseph Cassilly, one of the longest serving elected officials in Harford County history. Cassilly, 65, was elected in 1982 to the first of his nine consecutive terms as the county’s top criminal prosecutor.

Jansen M. Robinson, from the Edgewood-Joppatowne area, and David Bauer, from the Fallston area, were elected to the Harford County Board of Education without opposition. In the other school board races, Kathyrn Carmello defeated Jim Antal, 60 percent to 39 percent, to represent Bel Air; Tamera Rush defeated incumbent Alfred “Al” Williamson, 61 percent to 38 percent, to represent North Harford; Rachel Gauthier defeated Art Kaff, 71 percent to 28 percent, to represent Aberdeen and Churchville; and Sonja Karwacki defeated Thomas Fitzpatrick, 52 percent to 47 percent, to represent Abingdon and Havre de Grace.

