Way too early [Editorial]

Who knew winter started Nov. 15 in Harford County?

After Thursday, there should be little doubt that no matter what the calendar says, winter is here. Whether one follows the traditional, astrological calendar that says winter begins this year with the winter solstice Dec. 21, or the more modern meteorological calendar that says winter starts Dec. 1, the first day of winter was Thursday.

There have been very cool days and fairly cold nights, but nothing was really winter until three inches or so of snow, sleet and some other wintry mess arrived, and far too early, we believe.

Scott Dance, of The Baltimore Sun, reported the first snow recorded in our area was Oct. 9 in 1895 and 1903. He also reported the last time measurable snow fell in our area earlier than Nov. 15 was Nov. 12, 1996.

All we know is winter came Thursday and that’s way too soon.