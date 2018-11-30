It's useful, save the Havre de Grace High auditorium [Editorial]

Havre de Grace city officials recently asked members of the Harford County delegation to the state legislature for what they called “seed money” to help them save the Havre de Grace High School auditorium and gym from the wrecking ball.

The future of the existing auditorium/gym is unsettled as a new Havre de Grace High School/Middle School building is rising from its home off of Lewis Lane. When the new building is finished, the existing school buildings, including the auditorium/gym, are to be razed.

When there’s a public building that still has a useful life, we have long said it should be saved. Not so long ago, the county spent uncounted dollars building a new gym off of Route 155 for the Churchville rec program. Quite some time ago, we regularly chided Harford County Public Schools officials for wanting to bulldoze the smaller, surviving building in the Aberdeen High School complex when the larger building was razed and replaced.

Ultimately, necessity won out, the building was saved and is constantly used to this day. It houses the Center for Educational Opportunity, the alternative education program for about 69 high school students, and hosts numerous meetings and training sessions for the school system.

We suspect that, if saved, the Havre de Grace High School auditorium/gym will also be used extensively. We encourage our state legislators to do what they can to make it happen – be it intercede between the city and the school system to ease negotiations, or find some state money to ease the financial pain.