The holiday stretch [Editorial]

It’s not an exaggeration to say this holiday season is quite a stretch.

More precisely, this is the longest the traditional Christmas shopping season can be. When is Thanksgiving? Thursday, of course, that’s as in the fourth Thursday of every November. This year’s fourth Thursday fell on Nov. 22, the earliest possible, giving the Christmas shopping season that unofficially used to be between the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas its longest run.

The ever-diminishing traditions of Christmas shopping have shrunk so much that they’re non-existent. How else could one characterize what’s happened to Christmas shopping when retailers set up Christmas displays right after Labor Day, if not before, and Black Friday begins Thanksgiving Day, and in some cases before?

It’s worth noting that for many people it matters not how many days there are between Thanksgiving and Christmas for shopping – some pride themselves on being finished before many start, still others can’t help themselves as they never really finish.

What matters is everyone find something not only that they love about the season, but also they someones they love with whom to share the joys.

In Harford and Cecil counties, there are community traditions that welcome the season.

In Aberdeen, it’s Christmas Street celebrated the first Saturday in December. In Port Deposit, the annual candlelight tour is held the same day. In Havre de Grace, the annual Christmas parade is held the first Friday in December. With the way the calendar falls this year, Christmas Street in Aberdeen is this weekend and the Havre de Grace parade is next weekend.

No matter how or where you celebrate the start of the holiday season, it’s about to start around these parts. Enjoy.