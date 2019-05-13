Alleged Edgewood shooter held without bail; brother's bail set at $50K

One of the two brothers charged in connection with a shooting Friday evening in Edgewood is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail, while a judge set bail of $50,000 for the other.

Walter Clark, 24, and Eric McEady, 22, both of the 500 block of Arum Court in Edgewood, appeared by closed circuit television before Harford District Court Judge David Carey Monday afternoon from the detention center.

Clark, charged with shooting Langston Clark Guinn, 23, of the 2900 block of Ancon Court in Edgewood, is being held without bail. He turned himself into police at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct about an hour and a half after the shooting.

Clark is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, altering physical evidence, having a handgun on his person and in his vehicle, and use of a handgun in a violent crime, according to court records.

McEady, who allegedly appeared after the shot was fired at Guinn, is being held on $50,000 bail. Carey imposed a curfew on McEady, a student at Harford Community College, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

He is charged with three counts of accessory after a crime, altering physical evidence, having a handgun on his person and use of a handgun in a violent crime, according to court records.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Silverside Road in Edgewood for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies found a man lying on the ground next to a 2014 Scion tC, which had just collided with a parked vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guinn, the only person in the car, was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body and was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Guinn was in the 500 block of Arum Court when Clark exited the Scion. He and Guinn began fighting and Clark allegedly shot Guinn once in the upper torso, police said.

At some point during the fight, McEady approached the area to assist Clark, according to police.

After the shooting, Guinn got in the Scion, which Clark had previously been operating, and tried to flee the area.​

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS