Two arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Edgewood Friday

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting Friday night in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Walter Clark, 24, of Arum Court in Edgewood and Eric McEady, 22, of Arum Court were arrested and being held without bail Saturday at Harford County Detention Center.

Clark is charged with attempted first- and second-degree assault, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, altering physical evidence, having a handgun on his person and in his vehicle and use of a handgun in a violent crime, according to court records.

McEady is charged with three counts of accessory after a crime, altering physical evidence, having a handgun on his person and use of a handgun in a violent crime, according to court records.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Silverside Road in Edgewood for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies found a man lying on the ground next to a 2014 Scion tC, which had just collided with a parked vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim, and only person in the car, was identified as Langston Clark Guinn, 23, of the 2900 block of Ancon Court in Edgewood, the sheriff’s office said. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body and was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Guinn was in the 500 block of Arum Court when Clark exited the Scion. He and Guinn began fighting and Clark allegedly shot Guinn once in the upper torso, police said.

At some point during the fight, a second man, later identified as McEady approached the area to assist Clark, according to police.

After the shooting, Guinn got in the Scion, which Walker had previously been operating, and tried to flee the area.​

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.

Submit a tip online at ​http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted. Text message:​Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES" (274637)​Begin the message "MCS," then add the information. Phone:​Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477.

