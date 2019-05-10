Harford County Sheriff's Office investigating Friday night shooting in Edgewood

Harford County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Edgewood.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of Silverside Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to Kyle Andersen, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, police found an adult male on Arum Court with gunshot wounds to the upper body, he said.

The man was taken with what police believe to be injuries that aren’t life-threatening by medevac helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Andersen said.

Deputies were still searching for suspects, he said. He did not know the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the southern precinct at 410-612-1717.

