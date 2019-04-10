Harford County Council approves expanding Edgewood/Joppa Enterprise Zone

A resolution to expand Harford County’s Edgewood/Joppa Enterprise Zone — including land slated for the proposed Abingdon Business Park warehouse project — was approved by the County Council on a 6-1 vote Tuesday.

Councilman Andre Johnson, who represents the Joppa and Edgewood areas, cast the dissenting vote.

Johnson said he believes enterprise zones — select areas where developers can receive tax credits on projects involving job creation and capital investment — are “beneficial for Harford County,” but he expressed concern that the 337-acre expansion in Resolution 007-19 largely supports the proposed Abingdon Business Park near the Route 24/I-95 interchange.

The owners and developers of the 326-acre Abingdon Business Park site just south of I-95 — Harford Investors LLP, of Linthicum, and CREG Westport 1 LLC, of Hanover — are seeking county approval to create nine lots for retail, commercial and industrial use. Those uses include more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space. The property is zoned for commercial and industrial use.

About 1,000 permanent jobs are expected to be created, a representative for the developers said during a recent county Development Advisory Committee hearing on the project.

Johnson stressed Tuesday that “creating and filling jobs is in my district is a priority of mine.”

“The Abingdon Business Park, to my knowledge, is going to be built on speculation,” he noted, saying it is unknown which tenants will come to the park, the types of jobs that would be created, how long it will take to attract tenants and how long it will take to create the jobs.

“We have vacant warehouses and office spaces currently in the enterprise zone,” Johnson said. “We have buildings that have taken advantage of the enterprise zone tax credit sitting empty or half full.”

Opponents to the project, including many people who live around the wooded Abingdon Business Park site, have packed prior public meetings to express their concerns about the potential for disruption from excess noise and traffic and degradation of the site’s environmental features such as wetlands.

A number of opponents were in the council chambers in Bel Air Tuesday night and audibly expressed their surprise and disgust as Johnson’s colleagues explained why they had struggled over their decision but ultimately supported the resolution.

“It’s been a hard one; it’s been a really hard one to look at on here,” Councilman Joe Woods said.

Several council members had expressed concerns to leaders of the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development as they made their presentation during a public hearing on the resolution last week. Director Leonard Parrish stressed the resolution is meant to expand the enterprise zone to include all business parks along I-95 and Route 40 and that “any particular project should be separated out of this discussion.”

Councilman Robert Wagner said Tuesday that he had planned to vote against the resolution, but his views changed after meeting with Parrish and Billy Boniface, director of administration for County Executive Barry Glassman, the preceding day.

Wagner said voting to expand the enterprise zone does not “give a green light” for any project and that “there’s a lot of hurdles to be overcome before it moves ahead.”

Expanding the zone does create opportunity for future development and job growth, however, and he emphasized that something of a commercial or industrial nature will be built on the CI-zoned land — “no matter if you like it or not, that’s what’s coming,” he said.

“Sadly, you’re going to get something there, and we’re trying to craft something that is desirable and provides employment opportunities,” Wagner said.

Read more from The Aegis. »