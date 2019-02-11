After Joppa man fatally shot while making food delivery in Edgewood, locals strive to support victim's family

A 34-year-old Joppa man who was killed Sunday night in Edgewood had been making a food delivery when he was shot, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide — the second in Harford this year — has rocked the Joppatowne community, where business owners and residents are rallying to help out the victim’s family.

“This is so senseless. For what? A little bit of change?” said Linda Delbridge, who owns Towne Grille and Pub in Joppatowne, which is organizing a fundraiser for the family of Timothy Wayne Youngquist.

Youngquist was found on the ground outside homes in the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Youngquist was suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving efforts until medics from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived.

Medics took Youngquist to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said three males were seen running from the crime scene.

Police searched the area using a police dog and a Baltimore County Police Department helicopter, but no suspects were apprehended, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Preliminary information indicates Youngquist was working in the area as a food delivery driver when he was shot during what appears to be an attempted robbery, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation continues and no further details have been released.

“It’s one of those tragic events, a person doing his job goes to work, making a delivery, a guy who was working trying to make ends meet,” Sheriff’s Office Col. William Davis said, “and he had the unfortunate circumstance to come across people who wanted to victimize him.”

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know if it was a targeting incident, Davis said, or if it was a random act — that Youngquist happened to be delivering food and individuals saw an opportunity to either rob him, steal his car or perhaps something in his car.

Working as a delivery person is a high-risk job, he said, because people know they have money, “much like a cab driver,” Davis said.

The Sheriff’s Office was planning to go door to door Monday night and put out an automated call to people in the community, asking for anyone who may have seen or heard something to contact police.

“At the time it seemed insignificant,” Davis said. “But now with a loss of life, a crime in the neighborhood, it’s important to call.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Donald Kramer at 410-409-3546.

Help for the family

A GoFundMe account has been started for Youngquist, who had a young son with his girlfriend of seven years, according to the page, at https://www.gofundme.com/b9dja8-rip-tim-youngquist.

For Delbridge and her son, Brad Delbridge, the killing of Youngquist hits close to home.

Their restaurant, Towne Grill & Pub, is in the same shopping center as Chinese Boys, for whom Youngquist was working when he was shot, Brad Delbridge said.

“We’re in the same industry, in the same area. We see him all the time,” Brad Delbridge said. “My kids deliver to the same area, we deliver to the same area. It’s scary.”

Delbridge knew Youngquist well enough to wave to him if he saw him in the alley behind their stores where they often parked, but didn’t know him well. What he knew of him was that he seemed like “a very, very nice guy. A helpful, hard-working young man.”

The Delbridges are collecting monetary donations as well as personal items for Youngquist’s family, and are hosting a karaoke fundraiser beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday to help the family with expenses.

“Joppatowne is a very tight-knit community. We feel like in this type of business, people come, eat and hang out. We feel obliged to do things like this to help the community,” said Brad Delbridge, who has lived in Joppatowne for the past five years. “As a business owner, we can’t just take from the community, we have to give back.”

Donation jars have also been set up in various businesses in the shopping center, including Towne Grill & Pub and Chinese Boys restaurant, and in Sobella Hair Salon on Pulaski Highway.

Pat's Pizzeria in Edgewood, where Youngquist used to work, is donating 10 percent of dining room sales profits from Monday through Sunday, Feb. 17 to Youngquist’s family.

“Tim was a great man, an amazing father of a young son, Hunter, and the fiancé of [Mandii]. Pat's would like to honor Tim this week and raise money for the family that lost a father and a companion too soon,” according to Pat’s Pizza’s Facebook page.

The homicide is unsettling for Delbridge, whose business takes several deliveries a day to the area where Youngquist was killed. He’s considering how his business operates in some areas like it, he said.

He doesn’t want to generalize, he said, and just because it happened in Edgewood doesn’t make Edgewood all bad.

“I hope it’s a very isolated incident, some young people who made a very, very bad judgment call,” Delbridge said.

Details of the fundraiser are still being worked out. For more information or to help the family, follow Towne Grill & Pub on Facebook or call the restaurant at 410-538-4665.

