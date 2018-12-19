Police: Edgewood High student charged with assault after spraying pepper spray at school

An Edgewood High School student was charged with assault Wednesday after she allegedly sprayed pepper spray in the school, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 7:15 a.m., the school resource officer assigned to Edgewood High was alerted to a fight in a bathroom, according to a Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page.

The deputy determined the 16-year-old female suspect targeted another female student and sprayed pepper spray in her direction, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two other female Edgewood students were in the bathroom at the time and were also exposed to the pepper spray, police said. All students were treated by the school nurse.

The suspect is charged as a juvenile by way of referral to the Department of Juvenile Services with three counts of second-degree assault, possession of a weapon on school property and disturbing school operations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Several threats have been made at Harford schools in recent weeks.

Earlier in December, two eighth-graders from Aberdeen Middle School were charged in a fake school shooting threat, according to Aberdeen police.

And last week, a 15-year-old student at Patterson Mill Middle/High School allegedly made threats of violence toward the school community. He was charged with making a threat of mass violence and disturbing school operations.

