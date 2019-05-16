Two of three killed in Edgewood fire last week are identified

Two of the three people killed in the two-alarm fire in Edgewood last week have been identified.

Kimberly Ann Shupe, 47, and Ernest Milton Lee, 57, both died May 9 in the blaze that started around 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Simons Court, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The third person has not yet been identified, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.

The cause and origin of the fire, in which two others were injured and three people escaped, remain under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, public information officer Emily Witty said.

The bodies of the three people who died were taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for identification.

One of the two people injured — a woman with burns to more than 70 percent of her body — remains hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Bayview, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other injured person was released from Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

