Three killed, others injured in Edgewood townhouse fire

An overnight fire at a townhouse in Edgewood has left three dead and others seriously injured, a fire official said Thursday morning.

Lt. John Terrell of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company said the fire was reported at 2:30 a.m.

He said one woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition and there were multiple calls for people trapped. Terrell said as many as nine people were in the house.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and crews from multiple jurisdictions were still securing the site as of Thursday morning.

