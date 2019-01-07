Police: Port Deposit woman, 22, dies trying to cross road in Edgewood

A Port Deposit woman was killed Monday morning while trying to cross Emmorton Road in Edgewood, according to Maryland State Police.

The accident was reported shortly after 6 a.m., when troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Emmorton Road (Route 24) at Edgewood Road for a report of a pedestrian-related crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, a 22-year-old female from Port Deposit, was trying to cross from the center median on Emmorton Road when she was hit by a passing vehicle.

A second vehicle traveling on Edgewood Road struck the woman while she was laying in the road, according to a state police news release.

The victim, whose name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, was declared deceased at the scene, state police said.

Both of the striking vehicles remained at the scene. No one else was injured as a result of this crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors, state police said.

Edgewood Road was closed in both directions as a result of this crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

