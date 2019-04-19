Easter egg hunts and other events to take your kids to this weekend in Harford County

Looking for something to do with your kids to celebrate Easter in Harford County this weekend? Here are our suggestions:

Traditional egg hunts

Numerous recreation councils, churches, business and other organizations will be offering Easter egg hunts this weekend. Here is a sampling of a few:

Concord Point Lighthouse Park Egg Hunt, 700 Concord St., Havre de Grace. Noon, Saturday, April 20. Free. 410-939-2100 or explorehavredegrace.com.

Rockfield Manor Egg Hunt, 501 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. 10 a.m. , Saturday, April 20. $5 per family. All proceeds will be donated to Tripp Johnson’s family.

Joppatowne Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, Mariner Point Park, 100 Kearney Drive, Joppa. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Activities begin at noon, egg hunts at 1 p.m. staggered by age. Free.

YourSpace Storage Easter Egg Hunt, 2100 Emmorton Road, Bel Air. 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 20. Free.

Real egg hunt

Why settle for plastic eggs when you can do an Easter egg hunt with real eggs?

The North Harford Game & Fish Association, located at 834 Wheeler School Road in Whiteford, will offer an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

In addition to the egg hunt with real eggs, lunch will be provided for children as well as treats and prizes.

For ages 12 and younger. This event is free.

Beeping Easter egg hunt

For children with special needs or who are visually impaired on blind, the Churchville Recreation Council is sponsoring a beeping Easter egg hunt. The event is free and will run continuously from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the Churchville Recreation Center Level Building Lobby, 3023 Level Road, Churchville.

Children can search for hidden eggs, receive a sweet treat and try to win the grand prize. The Easter Bunny will also be there. While pre-registration is appreciated, walk-ups are welcome.

Children must have a disability, must be able to follow simple directions and stay with the group to be an eligible participant. For more information, call Rachel at 410-638-4899.

The Easter Bunny waits for some visitors after Saturday's Havre de Grace Parks and Recreation committee Easter Egg Hunt at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace.

Breakfast with the bunny

The Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary Breakfast is hosting a breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 20, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Jarrettsville Gardens (attached to the fire hall).

Photos with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt will be available.All-you-can-eat breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, hash browns, bacon, sausage and fruit cocktail.

The cost is $10 for 12 and older, $5 children ages 5 to 12 and free for kids younger than 5.

Jarrettsville Gardens is located at 3825 Federal Hill Road. Call 410-692-2912 for tickets and information.

Egg-stravaganza at Sadie’s Manor

Forget about the Easter Bunny, what about an Easter pony?

The Egg-stravaganza at Sadie’s Manor, 2021 High Point Road in Forest Hill, will feature an Easter egg hunt as well as pony rides, cow kisses, a petting zoo and more, on Saturday, April 20, starting at noon.

Easter egg hunt prizes will consist of candy, little trinkets, coupons for free lessons and pony rides, discounts on pony parties and camps. Tickets are $10 per child or $8 if purchased prior to the event.

Call 410-570-4584 or email sadiesmanorhorsefarm@gmail.com for more information.

Easter Pot Make and Take

Kids – and adults – can visit Ramblin Heart Studio and Marketplace in Fallston for an Easter Pot Make-and-Take all day Saturday, April 20.

Paint your own pot, decorate it and plant some seeds. Ramblin Heart Marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 1900 Belair Road in Fallston. The cost is $15 per person.

Visit www.ramblinheart.com for more information or to buy tickets.

The Bunny Bowl

Forest Hill Lanes offers an Easter Sunday special with unlimited bowling from 3 to 6 p.m. April 21 and free shoe rental for $55 per lane (up to six people per lane).

This event sells out every year so make your lane reservation before the offer hops away.

Online reservations only. Visit foresthillbowl.com for tickets. Forest Hill Lanes is located at 1 Maurice Drive in Forest Hill.