Harford Sheriff: 1 injured as car hits house trying to avoid deer on Wheel Road

A driver who swerved to avoid hitting a deer crashed her vehicle into a house on East Wheel Road near Bel Air late Tuesday morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman, declined medical treatment at the scene, but her passenger, a 33-year-old man, was taken to John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore with minor injuries, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cristie Hopkins said in an email Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which happened in the 900 block of East Wheel Road, was reported at 10:22 a.m., according to Hopkins.

Hopkins said the driver had been heading north on Wheel Road toward Route 543 when the deer was seen running from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Damage to the front of the house, to both the brick wall and shutters, was visible Tuesday afternoon. The homeowner declined to comment about the crash, though, and he also declined arequest to take photos.

No one in the house was injured when the crash happened, according to Hopkins.

