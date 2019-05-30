Colorado man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor in Bel Air

A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday in Bel Air on charges of sexual solicitation of a minor following an investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center.

Investigators became involved after Scott L. Dye, 40, of Colorado Springs, made contact with an undercover law enforcement account he believed to be a juvenile female and arranged to have sexual contact with her, according to a news release from the advocacy center.

In his conversation, during which sexually explicit comments were made, Dye identified himself as a 23-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, according to charging documents.

Dye arranged to meet in a parking lot at 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave., in Bel Air, where he was arrested by investigators without incident, according to charging documents.

During an interview with police, Dye allegedly told detectives he has a “sexual interest” in children ages 14 to 20, according to charging documents. He said he had come to Maryland from Colorado to have sex with a 10-year-old girl in Rising Sun, and when those plans fell through after he arrived, he began another conversation.

He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond, pending a bail review hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon, according to electronic court records.

The investigators also recovered suspected illegal drugs and personal electronics from Dye and his vehicle upon his arrest, according to the news release.

Child Advocacy Center investigators were assisted by a deputy from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.

Harford County Child Advocacy Center, established in 1993, investigates and intervenes in crimes against children, participate in various outreach initiatives, and provide specialized medical evaluations and treatment and trauma-focused mental health services through community partnerships.

The center’s teams consists of members of the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office, Maryland State Police, and Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace police departments.