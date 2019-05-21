Aberdeen man, woman charged with importing 1 kilo of cocaine from Arizona

An Aberdeen man and woman were arrested last week after allegedly having a kilo of cocaine mailed to them from Arizona.

Che Jaron Durbin, 40, and Jameka Cara Thompson, 38, both of the 1000 block of Warwick Drive, are charged with importing drugs into the state, possession of a large amount of drugs and narcotics possession with intent to distribute.

Durbin, who also has an address in the 1400 block of Wellspring Drive in Aberdeen, listed in court documents, was released from Harford County Detention Center on $50,000 bond after a bail review hearing Monday. Thompson was released on her own recognizance after her hearing Monday.

Durbin was under surveillance May 17 by members of the Harford County Narcotics Task Force, who said Durbin was using an apartment on Warwick Drive, where he “appeared to be anxiously waiting” for something, according to charging documents.

While officers were watching Durbin, a mail carrier delivered a package to him and he took it inside the apartment then got into a Chevrolet Suburban, court records state.

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the vehicle and it was searched by a police dog, which alerted positively for the smell of drugs, the court records say.

Officers searched the vehicle and found THC edibles, three cell phones and $3,610 in cash, according to the charging documents.

Police searched Durbin’s employment history and found no reportable means of income in Maryland.

Shortly before Durbin was stopped, officers saw Thompson get into an Infiniti SUV with a parcel that appeared to be the same as the one Durbin received in the mail.

Police searched Thompson’s car and the Warwick Drive apartment and found a kilogram of cocaine in the car, according to charging documents. It was in a parcel mailed from Tucson, Arizona.

“Both Durbin and Thompson appeared to work in concert to import and possess this large amount of suspected cocaine for distribution,” the charging documents state.

No attorney was listed in online court records for either Durbin or Thompson, and phone numbers for both could not be located.

