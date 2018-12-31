Duck will still drop in Havre de Grace tonight, but rain forces fireworks to be cancelled

Mother Nature has altered Monday’s New Year’s Eve plan at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace.

Because of persistent rain Monday and the threat of additional rain this evening, fireworks at the Duck Drop have been cancelled. But the duck will still drop at midnight to usher in the new year, said Ed Grainger, chairman of the Duck Drop committee for the Susquehanna Hose Company.

The fireworks originally scheduled for tonight will be used during the John O’Neill Day event in May, according to the city.

It’s the first time that the event is being held at Concord Point Park, home of the Concord Point Lighthouse, at 700 Concord Street. The event has been at Havre de Grace Middle School since the Year 2000 celebration. But construction on a new combined middle and high school prompted the move.

On the bright side tonight, it’s perfect weather for a duck.