Joppa kingpin in marijuana distribution ring set to be sentenced next week

A Joppa man convicted of being a drug kingpin in the sale of marijuana in Harford County is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Harold Junior Morris, 30, of the 2000 block of Mountain Road, was convicted April 19 in Harford County Circuit Court of being a drug kingpin, possessing more than 50 pounds of marijuana, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, distribution of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to court records. He was found not guilty of importing drugs into the state.

Morris had been released on $50,000 bond but his bond was revoked following the conviction, according to court records.

Because he was convicted as a kingpin — a person running a drug organization — Morris must serve a mandatory 20 years before he is eligible for parole, State’s Attorney Al Peisinger said.

“This sends a significant message that if someone is selling drugs in Harford County, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent and seek the stiffest penalties,” Peisinger said. “No matter the drug.”

During their investigation, police seized 250 pounds of marijuana worth millions of dollars, he said.

“Everybody thinks marijuana is not a problem and it is, it’s a huge problem,” Peisinger said. “That was about $2 million worth of poison in our county.”

Tally sheets, or business papers, found in the home where Morris and his girlfriend, Sherrie Lyn Miller, lived, showed they had an additional 150 pounds, Peisinger said.

Sherrie Miller of Joppa is scheduled to stand trial in August on charges of being a drugpin. Her boyfriend, Harold Morris, was convicted in April and scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Miller, 28, who is facing the same charges, was also released on $50,000 bond. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 28 in Harford County Circuit Court.

In November 2016, the Harford County Narcotics Task Force began an investigation following a tip that Morris allegedly was distributing large amounts of high-grade marijuana in and around Harford County.

After several weeks of surveillance, the Task Force, with the assistance of Baltimore County narcotics detectives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, executed state court-ordered search and seizure warrants at a storage facility in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway in Joppa, Morris' home on Mountain Road, and his bank accounts, police said.

The following items (and where they were found) were seized as search warrants were executed over the first two weeks of 2017:

• 249 pounds of various strains of high-grade marijuana with an approximate street value of over $1.1 million (storage facility);

• About $185,000 in cash (residence and bank accounts);

• Multiple digital scales (residence and storage facility);

• One money counter (storage facility);

• One heat sealer (storage facility);

• 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 (residence in Baltimore County);

• 2011 Jaguar XF sedan (residence);

• 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV (storage facility);

• 2014 BMW motorcycle (residence);

• Flat screen televisions, high value women's jewelry and handbags (residence);

• Two Honda personal watercraft and trailer (residence);

• Two large four-wheel ATVs (residence);

• One off-road motorcycle/dirt bike (residence).

