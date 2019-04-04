Police: Bel Air man arrested after driving into house under the influence

A Bel Air man was arrested after he crashed into a house in Darlington around Wednesday night.

Douglas Greenwalter, 40, is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and using a cell phone while driving, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers arrived on the scene in the 4000 block of Conowingo Road around 9:09 p.m. Wednesday and found a red Subaru station wagon had been traveling south on U.S. Route 1 near Hughes Road when it left the right side of the roadway and struck a house, according to a news release.

Police said the collision caused the house and the foundation to move several feet. Harford County building inspectors responded to the scene to evaluate the safety of the house, according to the release.

No injuries were reported by the driver or the residents of the house.