It's Monday, the donkey in the road in Street didn't want to move

It’s Monday — the donkey in the middle of the road in Street must have felt the same way many people feel about Mondays.

Shortly before noon, Maryland State Police were called to the 4300 block of Federal Hill Road for a report of a donkey in the road, according to a post on Harford Fire Blog.

There was a call for a “donkey in the roadway in the roadway and refusing to move (yes, you read that correctly),” according to Fire Blog.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police responded to the call, and Animal Control officers were called to assist troopers.

“He was secured and transported,” said Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.