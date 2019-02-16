Suspects in White Marsh sporting goods store theft arrested in Bel Air Saturday

Three people were charged Saturday after allegedly stealing items from a White Marsh sporting goods store then driving to Bel Air.

Bel Air police received a call at approximately 3 p.m. from someone who had watched three people allegedly commit a theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods in White Marsh, according to the department’s post on its Facebook page. The caller told police they followed the suspected thieves as they drove to Dick’s Sporting Goods on West MacPhail Road in Bel Air.

The suspects attempted to run off as Bel Air police officers arrived.

Two were quickly apprehended in the parking lot, while a third attempted to hide in the bathroom of Patient First, Bel Air Police said. That suspect was also taken into custody.

Baltimore County Police responded and took the suspects into their custody. Approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise was recovered, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

