Suspended Harford deputy allegedly touched 2 women inappropriately at wedding

The Harford County sheriff’s deputy facing assault and sex offense charges allegedly grabbed a woman’s rear end and touched another woman inappropriately while dancing at a wedding earlier this month.

Thomas James Gregory, 44, of the 9100 block of Panorama Drive in Perry Hall, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense. He was served a summons Thursday and is scheduled to appear May 28 in District Court in Bel Air .

Gregory, assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office court security division, was suspended with pay, in accordance with the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights, according to a news release issued Thursday. Gregory has been a member of the department since 2002. He was promoted to corporal in 2015.

On March 9, a woman, 54, was at a wedding reception of a co-worker where Gregory was serving as a photographer. The woman said she did not know the photographer but he was making eye contact with her throughout the evening, making her uncomfortable, according to charging documents filed in District Court.

At one point during the reception, the woman told investigators, Gregory came up behind her while she was dancing, then she felt someone grab her rear end. She left the dance floor and spoke with a co-worker who said he saw Gregory grab her.

The same woman also saw Gregory dancing with another woman and pulling up her pants leg, according to charging documents.

She told Gregory that what he was doing was inappropriate, but she didn’t want to make a scene at a reception so she just sat down.

As the woman was saying goodbye to the host of the reception, she said Gregory pressed himself against her backside inappropriately, the documents show.

The second woman later told investigators that the first time she was dancing, Gregory put his hands on her hips and began rubbing them. She sat down.

A second time, he pulled up her pants leg to her knees. She said she told him to back off and returned to her table. She was upset, she told police, but didn’t do anything else because she didn’t want to ruin the reception.

Several witnesses, who know Gregory, confirmed they saw him touch both women, according to the documents.

Court records do not list an attorney for Gregory. A phone call to a number listed for his Perry Hall address was out of service.

The investigation was conducted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Office of Professional Standards.

In the statement posted Thursday, Harford Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said his office “holds its employees to the highest standards and will thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct, remaining vigilant to ensure our efforts are professional and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from our deputies.”

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS