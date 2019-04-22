After two years, Della Rose's closes in Bel Air

After two years in business, Della Rose’s Local Tavern in the Fountain Green neighborhood of Bel Air closed Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to make this announcement… This past Saturday night was our last night being open for business,” Tony Della Rose posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page mid-day Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision to make!”

While the tables, chairs and umbrellas remained outside on the patio Monday, with a couple cans sitting on the bar, doors at both entrances were locked.

The liquor license for the restaurant, which was Half Pints restaurant before becoming Della Rose’s, had not been turned in as of Monday afternoon.

“It is, however, the understanding of this office that the business has ceased daily operations as of Saturday, 20 April 2019 evening,” Liquor Board administrator Pilar Gracia said. “It is unclear what (if any) intention Della Rose’s has in resuming such operations.”

Della Rose opened the restaurant at the shopping center at the corner of Routes 543 and 22 in early 2017. His family has owned and operated restaurants in Overlea, White Marsh and Canton.

"I fell in love with Harford County," Della Rose, who had moved to Forest Hill 12 years go, said just before its opening. "I've always wanted to open a place in Harford County."

When he and his wife opened the Harford restaurant a little over two years ago, they had “a vision of bringing a local place that was more than just good food and drinks! We wanted to help our community while building a Della Rose’s Local Tavern Family in Harford County,” Della Rose wrote in his Facebook post.

The two years the restaurant was open were great, he said, and they accomplished amazing things.

“We helped countless charities, schools, youth sports programs and even individuals that were sick, or just needed a helping hand,” he wrote.

There were great food and drinks, local musicians, Parking Lot Parties, Ravens games and their return to the playoffs, and it became the “best Caps bar” in Harford last spring during the hockey team’s run to Stanley Cup champions, Della Rose wrote on Facebook.

“Through it all, it’s always been about The People! The People who we worked with everyday, the people who stood by us through it all, and the people that came in as customers and left as lifelong friends,” Della Rose said. “At the end of the day, it’s the people that we will miss the most! You will always be part of The Della Rose’s Local Tavern Family!”

He and his wife, Linda, said they didn’t fail because they did God’s will and created a successful place.

“We took a bad deal out of emotions, and just couldn’t out run it. This is the only reason we are closing the doors,” Della Rose said. “We will be focusing on our family and the health of our family!”

The Della Roses belief in God is helping them through and they know God doesn’t make mistakes, even if they can’t understand His intentions.

“We just ask whenever you think of Della Rose’s Local Tavern, just put a smile on your face because it was a great 2 years! It wasn’t as long as I would of liked it to be, but it’s just like the song says...I can’t fix that, but I can fix a drink,” Della Rose wrote. “I’m sure I will be fixing you a drink somewhere in the near future! Stay tuned… good things to come. Thank you all and God bless!”

