Reward up to $10,000 for information on murder of delivery driver in Edgewood

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the murder of a food delivery driver in Edgewood earlier this month.

Timothy Youngquist, 34, of Joppa, was shot and killed Feb. 10 after making a delivery for New Chinese Boys to the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood.

Harford County Sheriff”s Office detectives investigating the case still have no motive in the homicide but suspected the suspect or suspects tried to rob Mr. Youngquist before killing him.

Metro Crime Stoppers had offered a $2,000 reward.

The Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $10,000 using money seized by the Harford County Narcotics Task Force, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are at that point in the investigation where we feel an increase in the reward can help generate information that will lead to arrests and convictions. Detectives are hopeful witnesses may be more amenable to providing information with the passage of time,” Hopkins said. “Multiple people were involved, so someone with information is out there. We really just want to bring closure to this case and bring justice to the family.”

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division have gone door to door, speaking to residents in the community where Youngquist was shot, she said. They also are working with other units, including crime suppression and patrol.

“They’re spending more time in the community, learning as much as we can to build rapport and hope there’s one piece of information out there that can tie this together,” Hopkins said.

Youngquist was found Feb. 10 on Monticello Court suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving efforts until medics from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived.

Medics took Youngquist to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said three males were seen running from the crime scene.

Police searched the area using a police dog and a Baltimore County Police Department helicopter, but no suspects were apprehended, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information regarding the crime who wishes to remain anonymous may report their information online at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted; by text to Metro Crime Stoppers: “CRIMES" (274637), begin the message "MCS," then add the information; or by phone to Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

