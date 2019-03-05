Resident: DAC meeting Wednesday 'last chance' to voice concerns on Abingdon warehouse project

The Wednesday morning meeting of the Harford County Development Advisory Committee will be the “last chance” for members of the public to give input on the Abingdon Business Park project. The project involves building multiple commercial, retail and warehouse structures on more than 326 acres near the Route 24/I-95 interchange in Abingdon.

“This is our last chance to voice our opinions and our concerns,” said Beth Shepard, a resident of the Autumn Run townhouse community that abuts one of nine proposed lots. A 600,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution center is slated for that 48.35-acre lot.

Shepard is concerned that many people will not be able to make it to a meeting on a weekday morning, but she plans to attend.

“I want to see this whole thing through,” Shepard said. “It’s been a learning experience, and I feel like the owners and the developers aren’t taking into account the severe impact this is going to have on the residents in Abingdon.”

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Harford County Council chambers at 212 S. Bond St. in Bel Air. Four Abingdon Business Park-related items are on the agenda, including plans to consolidate and subdivide the entire 326-acre property into nine lots.

There are also three individual plans for the first three lots, covering the largest buildings on the site. The Lot 1 plan calls for 1.056 million square feet of warehouse space, Lot 2, which is adjacent to Autumn Run, calls for 600,000 square feet, and Lot 3 calls for two warehouse buildings, one being 304,500 square feet and the other 145,600 square feet.

The DAC agenda also includes separate plans for a two-story commercial building along Walton Road south of I-95 and the Grand View Farm wedding venue on 10 acres at Route 23 and High Point Road.

The owners and developers of the Abingdon Business Park site are listed as Harford Investors LLP, of Linthicum, and CREG Westport 1 LLC, of Hanover. The wooded property, which is zoned for commercial and industrial use, is between the T-intersection of Edgewood, Van Bibber and Abingdon roads. Route 7 runs near the south end of the property and I-95 near the north end.

A number of residential communities are near the site, as well as businesses such as the Richlin Catering & Event Center, houses of worship such as the Masjid Al Falaah mosque and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School.

Many residents have expressed their concerns in prior meetings, including a required community input meeting with the developers in January, as well as a second community meeting later that month hosted by County Councilman Andre Johnson, whose district includes the area.

Their concerns included adding significant traffic to already well-traveled roadways, having warehouse buildings so close to their residences, potential environmental damage and a negative impact on emergency response times.

Communities such as Autumn Run, Medley Estates and Federal Lane could be affected once the project moves ahead, Shepard said. She has seen a number of for-sale signs at other houses in her community, although Shepard said plans to stay in the house she has lived in since she purchased it in the fall of 2011.

Shepard, 57, said she has already invested a lot in her residence and does not want to move again.

“There’s nothing we can really do about it after speaking our minds, and tomorrow is our last opportunity to do that,” she said of the DAC meeting.

The DAC meetings, which include time for public input, are when plans are presented to county and state officials representing agencies such as the volunteer fire and EMS companies, the Sheriff’s Office, State Highway Administration, the health department, public works, the soil conservation district and planning and zoning. Agencies give comments on how plans must be adjusted to fit county and state regulations, and then the public can weigh in.

Cindy Mumby, the county’s director of governmental and community relations, said the community input meeting and DAC hearing are the only scheduled times when the public can express its views on projects, but they can also contact developers to share their views on how projects can be approved, and contact the county’s citizen affairs office with any questions on the development process.

Mumby said development regulations are designed to balance the needs of private property owners with the needs of the community, and a plan “has to go back to the drawing board” if it does not comply with regulations.

“We always encourage developers to be good neighbors and citizens can, at any time, reach out to the developers and discuss plans and ask questions, and we encourage developers to respond to that,” she said.

People can contact the Division of Citizens Affairs at 410-638-3420 or citizensaffairs@harfordcountymd.gov. They can also track projects that are subject to public meetings online via the Track-it app, available on the county website.

