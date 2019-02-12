Harford County Council members pay tribute to Edgewood homicide victim

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti and Councilman Andre Johnson paid tribute Tuesday to Joppa resident Timothy Wayne Youngquist, who was shot to death Sunday night while making a Chinese food delivery in Edgewood.

“His loss will be felt throughout the entire community,” Vincenti said during the period of the County Council meeting reserved for comments from council members.

Youngquist, 34, worked for the Chinese Boys restaurant in Joppatowne as a delivery driver. He was found around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the ground in the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The homicide, which police suspect happened during an attempted robbery, is under investigation by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson, who represents the Edgewood and Joppa areas, asked for a brief moment of silence in the council chambers.

“It hurts my heart ... to hear that we have another senseless act of violence due to robbery, due to gun violence,” he said.

Youngquist leaves behind his fiancee and their 5-year-old son. A GoFundMe page has been set up in his memory.

Johnson said he plans to stop by Chinese Boys to lend his support, and he wants to make sure Youngquist’s family knows that “the County Council is there for them, and that we are one family, and that we’re going to rally around the family.”

