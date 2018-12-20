Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Michael Stanley, 35, of the 300 block of Bush Chapel Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $1,000.

Aberdeen Police report:

Jason Samuel Clendening, 37, of the 600 block of Carsins Run Road, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Chris Barglebaugh, 26, of the 500 block of Windemere Drive, was charged Monday with possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Anthony Scott Walter-Britton, 20, of the 200 block of Milestone Court, was charged Monday with theft less than $100.

Graham L. Unglesbee, 25, of the 600 block of Nanticoke Court, was charged Tuesday with possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana.

Bel Air

Randy Benjamin Turnbaugh, 31, of the 900 block of Pentwood Court, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases, one in which he was guilty of driving while impaired by drugs and the other in which he was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.

Jaimar Anthony Davenport, 35, of the 400 block of Cheswold Court, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and without the required license and authorization.

Alston Alan Johnson, 24, of the 2300 block of Shoreham Court, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

Belcamp

Sean Matthew O’Neil, 43, of the 4500 block of Perkins Court, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Churchville

Breeanna Desiree Preston, 24, of the first block of Bowman Road and the first block of Bramble Road was arrested Monday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she is guilty of disorderly conduct.

Edgewood

Devon Christopher Richardson, 32, of the 1000 block of Crimson Tree Court, was charged Monday with two counts of violating conditions of his release.

Shaneka My Tia Mateo, 30, of the 2000 block of Armstrong Street, was charged Monday with threatening arson, second-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment.

Tuanyae Braxton, 20, of the 1700 block of Waltman Road who also has an address in Essex, was charged Monday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Tyriq Cordell Rice, 20, of the 2800 block of Keale Way, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Elias Martinez, 30, of the 1500 block of Green Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape, violating a protective order and two counts of second-degree assault.

Aaron Jabeon Raphael Stevenson, 30, of the 600 block of Edgewood Road, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft less than $100.

Ashley Lynn Brooks, 32, of the 11300 block of North Lorelei Beach Road in White Marsh, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of theft less than $100.

Havre de Grace

Robert Dill, 42, of the 700 block of Erie Street, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization.

Crystal Zellman, 28, of the 3700 block of Level Village Road, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.

Michael Dean Farley, 55, of the 100 block of Wilson Street, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court on alleged violation probation in three cases in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Joppa

Robert Daniel Criss, 45, of the 1000 block of Plaza Circle, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in two cases, one in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and one in which he was charged with not wearing a seat belt, failure to display his license on demand and driving while his license was suspended.

Concetta Merrit, 48, of the 1000 block of Hanson Road and the 8200 block of Pulaski Highway, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with stealing another person’s credit card, charging less than $100 to another person’s credit card and theft $100 to $1,500.

Street

Thomas Markowski, 40, of the 1300 block of Whiteford Road, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree assault.

Other reports

Gary Alton Groff, 65, who police said is homeless, was charged Monday with trespassing.

Brandon Victorian, 26, of the 3400 block of Vargas Circle in Gwynn Oak, was charged Monday with three counts each of first- and second-degree assault, two counts each of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery and robbery.

Janel Antwain Henry, 41, of the 1200 block of Brigadoon Trail in Gwynn Oak, was charged Monday with possession with intent to distribute a heroin-fentanyl mix, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering police and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Robin Shiquita Darden, 39, of the 1600 block of Windy Brook Way in Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of theft less than $100.

Gregory Alan Hill, 38, of the 600 block of Main Street in Delta, Pa., was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his registration was suspended and driving an uninsured vehicle.