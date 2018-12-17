Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Brian Edmund Libby, 36, of the first block of Poplar Grove Avenue, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Michelle Lyn Sturgill 36, of the 400 block of South Parke Street, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault.

David Allen Cujllum, 53, of the first block of Market Street and the first block of Lewis Lane, was charged Saturday with theft $100 to $1,500.

Lisa Marie Diban, 50, of the 1100 block of Old Post Road, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with driving without registration plates and validation tabs,, driving while her license was suspended and failure to display her registration card on demand.

Aberdeen Police report:

Brandon James Victorian, 26, of the first block of Liberty Street who also has an address in Gwynn Oak, was charged Friday with illegal possession of a regulated firearm and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Abingdon

Adam Ryan O’Best, 37, of the 3900 block of Bush Court, was charged last Wednesday by Washington County with violating release conditions.

Bel Air

Roney Bryon Lea, 65, of the 1400 block of East MacPhail Road, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Belcamp

Eryk Michael Frost, 45, of the 4200 block of Baylis Court, was charged Sunday with theft less than $100.

Churchville

Ronald Howard Brodt, 70, of the 2900 block of Churchville Road, was charged last Wednesday with driving while his license was suspended and without the required license and authorization, failure to display his registration card on demand, driving an uninsured vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended, operating an unregistered vehicle, unauthorized use or display of a registration plate and driving without current tags.

Edgewood

Kahlil Stephan Copes, 20, of the 300 block of Laburnum Road, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases in which he was guilty of theft $1,000 to $10,000 and theft scheme more than $1,000 and on a third warrant in a case in which he was charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Christopher Thompson-Gradney, 31, of the 1900 block of Edgewater Road, was arrested last Wednesday on a Baltimore County warrant in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked and driving while his out-of-state license was suspended.

Russell Speakman, 49, of the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Desirae Moore, 18, of the 1800 block of Eloise Lane, was charged Thursday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Donta E. Richardson, 34, of the 1900 bloc of Edgewater Drive, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Stephen David Jones, 41, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree assault.

Derrick Demetrius Barnes, 40, of the 500 block of Candlewood Court, was charged Friday with home invasion, third-degree burglary, vandalism less than $1,000, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, intoxicated endangerment, intoxicated public disturbance and disorderly conduct, two counts of attempted home invasion and third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree assault and five counts of second-degree assault.

Donji Martell Hall, 26, of the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive, was arrested Saturday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault and attempted third-degree burglary.

Pearl Yvonn Gregg, 56, of the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

Eric Anthony Sanders, 26, of the 6500 block of Edgewood Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Forest Hill

Gregory Necker, 45, of the 200 block of Montgomery Drive, was charged Thursday with driving while her out-of-state license was suspended, negligent driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, eluding police, unsafe lane changing and failure to notify the administration of an address change.

John Aaron Horky, 22, of the 1700 block of Chrisara Court, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft $1,000 to $10,000.

Havre de Grace

Michael Allen Billings, 27, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, was charged last Wednesday with sale of a firearm, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and two counts of illegal sale or transfer of a regulated firearm.

Cleotis James Allen, 38, of the 3000 block of Lewis Lane, was charged Thursday with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and in a felony, illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Melissa Ann Hankins, 45, of the 4400 block of Quaker Mills Court, was charged Sunday with second-degree escape.

Havre de Grace Police report:

Joseph D. Parrish, 27, of the 200 block of Schmechel Street in Aberdeen, was charged Friday with armed robbery and theft less than $100.

Joppa

Bryant Keith Jones, 54, of the 500 block of Eckhart Drive and the 1200 block of Brass Mill Road in Belcamp, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with trespassing.

William Jyuan Scott, 30, of the 500 block of Foster Knoll Drive, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with intoxicated public disturbance, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Darren McWhite, 54, of the 600 block of Harborside Drive, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with fraud by converting leased goods and theft $1,000 to $10,000.

Kingsville

Andrew Brian Bowen, 22, of the first block of Batter Brook Drive, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of intoxicated public disturbance.

Perryman