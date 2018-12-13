Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Eric Michael Gillum, 21, of the 900 block of Edmund Street, was charged Monday with theft of $100 to $1,500 and $1,500 to $25,000.

Rose Ann Smith, 54, of the 700 block of Battle Avenue, was charged Tuesday with second-degree escape. She was arrested for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault.

Karen Lynn Rice, 54, of the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with trespassing.

A theft was reported Monday in the 500 block of Chelsea Road.

The engine of a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard Boulevard was damaged while it was being fixed.

Liquor was stolen Tuesday from the 1200 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Aberdeen Police report:

William Presbury, 61, of the first block of Taft Street, was charged Tuesday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

A theft was reported Monday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A birth certificate and social security card were stolen Monday from the 500 block of Callander Way.

A purse was stolen Tuesday from the 200 block of Kensington Parkway.

A theft was reported Tuesday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Two people were in custody Tuesday for shoplifting in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Drugs were found Tuesday in the 3300 block of Betterton Circle.

Bel Air

Ashley Elizabeth Lee, 29, of the 1500 Parkland Drive, was charged Monday with theft $1,500 to $25,000.

Marisabel Rohrbaugh, 48, of the 1800 block of Queen Anne Square, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with speeding, failure to drive on the right side of the road, negligent driving, driving under the influence and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and failure to maintain security for a vehicle during the registration period.

Jerry C. Jones, 42, of the 4600 block of Annhurst Drive, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of possession of alcohol in a retail area.

People were inside a vacant home Monday in the 2600 block of Creswell Road.

Someone was living in a vacant apartment Monday in the 900 block of Todd Road.

License plates were stolen Monday off a car in the 100 block of Wheel Road.

Construction materials were stolen Tuesday from the 500 block of Iron Gate Road.

A wallet was taken Tuesday from the 700 block of Linwood Avenue.

Christmas lights were damaged Tuesday in the 1700 block of Edwin Drive.

Belcamp

Food was stolen Tuesday in the 1300 block of Foxglove Square.

Edgewood

Terry Scott Wilkins, 24, of the 200 block of Rockwell Street, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Justin Rain Holmes, 34, of the 6200 block of Edgewood Road who also has an address in Jersey City, N.J., was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with second-degree assault.

Ricki L. Walker, 33, of the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way and the 1800 block of Simmons Court, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.

Bill Presley Pena, 19, of the 2000 block of Cherry Road who also has an address in Linthicum Heights, was charged Tuesday with obstructing and hindering police, failure to obey a lawful police order, resisting arrest and two counts of disturbing the peace.

Brittany Hester, 25, of the 1900 block of Chipper Drive, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

A vehicle was stolen Monday from the 600 block of Banyan Road.

Christmas lights were vandalized Monday in the 1700 block of Melwood Court.

A tire was stolen Monday off a car in the 1700 block of Edgewood Road.

Medication was stolen Tuesday from the 800 block of Windstream Way.

A vehicle in the 100 block of Laburnum Road was broken into overnight Tuesday.

Items were stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 800 block of Fishermans Lane

Fallston

Items were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Laurel Brook Road.

A residence in the 2400 block of Baldwin Mill Road was broken into Tuesday.

A mailbox in the 3300 block of Hazelwood Drive was destroyed Tuesday.

Joppa

Firearms were missing Monday from a house that was broken into in the 900 block of Pine Road.

Property in the 600 block of Trimble Road was vandalized Tuesday.

Street

Thirty-five traffic cones were stolen Monday off a truck in the 3200 block of Conowingo Road.

Other reports

Amanda D. Watkins, 31, of the 6300 block of Marietta Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Philip Benjamin Todd, 39, of Spring City, Pa., was charged Monday with speeding, driving without the required license and authorization, failure to display his license on demand, driving while his out-of-state license was suspended and driving while wearing earphones.

Chelsea Nicole Jones, 25, of the 4300 block of Shamrock Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Monday with harassment and threatening arson.

Zachary Rylan Lonsinger, 25, of the 100 block of Peters Creek Road in Peach Bottom, Pa., was arrested Monday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.