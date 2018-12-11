Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Charles Leonard Harris, 26, of the 200 block of Perrywood Court who also has an address in the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive in Edgewood, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and theft less than $100. He was also arrested on three warrants, two for failing to appear for court in cases in which he was guilty of eluding police and second-degree assault and a third in which he was charged with second-degree assault.

Brandon Eugene Baldwin, 29, of the 3500 block of Churchville Road who also has an address in the 1200 block of Sugarwood Circle in Essex, was charged Friday with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree murder, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and attempted second-degree murder.

Tibias Stevens, 41, of the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle, was charged Friday with second-degree escape.

A log splitter was stolen last Wednesday from the 500 block of North Post Road.

A phone was stolen last Wednesday from a warehouse in the 700 block of Falcon Lane.

A window was broken last Wednesday in the 600 block of Snowberry Way.

People were stealing Thursday from the 500 block of Chelsea Road.

A man was stealing items from a family that had been evicted in the 200 block of Garner Drive.

Aberdeen police report:

Zachary LaFlame, 30, of the 400 block of Hillcrest Road, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100.

Samuel McKoy, 30, of the 300 block of Scott Street in Baltimore, was charged Friday with theft $100 to $1,500 and making a false statement to police.

Daniel William Clites, III, 38, of the first block of Locus Street in Havre de Greece, was arrested Saturday for failing to appear for court in Cecil County in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Adam Ryan Obest, 37, of the 3900 block of Bush Court, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of violating a protective order.

Zakarya Thomas Wiggins, 18, of the 3800 block of Swift Run Drive, was charged Friday with trespassing.

Jacqueline Marcia Minor, 58, of the 3600 block of Woodsdale Road, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

A vehicle in the 100 block of Spruce Wood Court was broken into last Wednesday and items were stolen.

A vehicle in the 3300 block of Deep Well Court was rummaged through last Wednesday.

A license plate was stolen last Wednesday in the 2900 block of Burnley Court.

Suspected heroin was found Thursday in the 300 block of Talbot Court.

Bel Air

Robert Whetzel, 58, of the 600 block of Helmsdale Court, was charged last Wednesday with vandalism more than $1,000.

Christian Tyler Love, 23, of the 400 block of East Broadway, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with second-degree assault.

Shawn Peacock, 32, of the 1800 block of Bramblebrook Lane, was arrested Saturday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of distributing a narcotic.

A yard in the 2000 block of Wagner Farm Road was turfed last Wednesday.

A package was stolen last Wednesday from the 1300 block of Brushing Lane.

Someone was stealing Thursday on Bel Air South Parkway.

Lights were cut twice Thursday on Oak Crest Court.

Bel Air Police report:

Antonio Michael Lyle, 21, of the 2000 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree assault.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Belcamp

Aluminum was stolen last Wednesday from the 100 block of Bata Boulevard.

Churchville

Drugs were tied to a tree Thursday in the 2900 block of Level Road.

Darlington

Someone threw a pitchfork at another person Thursday in the 1900 block of Castleton Road.

Edgewood

Brian Alan Pearson, 37, of the 1200 block of Judy Way, was charged last Wednesday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Russell Speakman, 49, of the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Darlene Elizabeth Kaminski, 45, of the 900 block of Topview Drive who also has an address in the first block of North Main Street in Bel Air, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with second-degree assault and trespassing.

Sierra Monay Long, 22, of the 2000 block of Rockwell Street who also has an address in the 900 block of Chase Court in Bel Air, was charged last Wednesday with vandalism less than $1,000 and two counts of second-degree assault.

Steffanie Nicole Bryant, 28, of the 800 block of Olive Branch Court, was charged last Wednesday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of property and theft $1,500 to $25,000.

Brenden Quitin Cottrell, 30, of the 1500 block of Charlestown Drive, was charged Friday with resisting arrest.

Willie Junior Smiley, 37, of the 1600 block of Oxfordwood Court who also has an address in the 200 block of West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was charged with resisting arrest.

Eric Christopher Hall, 27, of the 500 block of Crownwood Court, was charged Friday with second-degree assault, second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, fire and EMS and resisting arrest.

A vehicle in the 400 block of Gateshead Court was vandalized last Wednesday.

A tire was slashed last Wednesday in the 2000 block of Rockwell Street.

A license plate was stolen Thursday from the 900 block of Woodbridge Court.

A football field in the 1700 block of Trimble Road was turfed Thursday.

A man had a gun pulled on him Thursday in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way.

A door was kicked in Thursday in the 1600 block of Meadowood Court.

Havre de Grace

Mikki Kondilas, 27, of the 1100 block of Revolution Street who also has an address in Edgemere, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.

Liam Patrick Ward, 46, of the 2200 block of Apollo Terrace, was charged Thursday with first- and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Johnnie Leander McLain, 32, of the 200 block of Hopewell Road, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree burglary and vandalism less than $1,000.