Two injured getting out of the way when concrete slab comes loose from crane in Edgewood

Two people were injured Friday afternoon when a slab of concrete came loose from a crane, fire officials said.

Members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a plant at 1401 Trimble Road in Edgewood for a traumatic injury, according to John Terrell, a lieutenant with the fire company.

A 3-by-5-foot concrete slab came loose while being moved by a crane inside a building, Terrell said. Two people were injured as they jumped out of the way because they saw the slab was coming loose, he said.

One person was taken to a trauma center and one was taken to a local hospital; neither had life-threatening injuries, Terrell said.

Volunteers from Joppa-Magnolia and an ambulance from Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company responded, he said.