Scarves, hats, gloves left on sheriff's office railing in Bel Air for those who need them

About a dozen pieces of cold weather gear — gloves, scarves and hats — were hanging on the railing outside the Harford County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Bel Air Wednesday afternoon.

They were accompanied by a note: “If you are cold and need me I was left here for you.” It was signed with a heart and “Love and peace.”

Those items may come in handy this weekend as temperatures drop again, though they aren’t predicted to go as low as Sunday and Monday when temperatures dipped into the single digits late at night.

The nighttime temperature Friday is expected to drop into the teens before “warming” slightly — the lows each night are forecast to be in the mid-20s for the next five days.